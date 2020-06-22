D.L. Hughley collapses onstage, later tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A day after collapsing onstage in the middle of a comedy set in Nashville, Tenn., American comedian D.L. Hughley announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hughley, 57, was performing at the Zanies comedy club on Friday evening for the second night of four when he suddenly fell unconscious in his seat. The incident was captured on video and shared to Twitter by a user who attended the show.

In the video, an assistant can be seen rushing to the comic’s aid, catching him, before he falls to the ground. Hughley was sent to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville shortly after.

Following a “battery of tests,” Hughley took to his social media channels to update fans on Saturday. He said he was being treated for “extreme exhaustion and dehydration” before he found out that he had contracted COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” Hughley said in a two-minute video message.

It’s currently unclear his diagnosis had anything to do with his exhaustion.

In his update, the former The Hughley‘s star revealed that he “still” hadn’t exhibited any of the common symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“I was asymptomatic,” he said. “I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever … I still don’t have a fever.

“I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste. Apparently, I just lost consciousness.”

Fatigue, however, is listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a symptom of the life-threatening virus.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

Hughley thanked his fans and comedian friends for their well wishes, adding that he was planning on staying in his Nashville hotel room to self-isolate for 14 days.

“If your a— passes out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested,” he joked, towards the end of the video.

— With files from the Associated Press