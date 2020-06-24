Canada reports 279 new coronavirus cases, 30 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, Canada announced 279 more cases of the novel coronavirus, including 30 deaths.

The numbers bring the country’s total to 102,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while a total of 8,484 people have died.

More than 65,000 people have since recovered from the coronavirus in Canada, accounting for over 60 per cent of the country’s total infected. More than 2.64 million tests have also been conducted across the country.

Ontario reported the highest daily increase of new virus cases on Wednesday, with 163 additional infections and 12 new deaths. The numbers bring the province’s total cases and fatalities to 34,016 and 2,631, respectively.

On Wednesday, the two most heavily-populated regions in Ontario moved into the next stage of the province’s coronavirus recovery plan.

Quebec reported 53 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday along with 17 more deaths. The province remains the hardest hit in Canada, with a total of 54,937 cases — more than 53 per cent of Canada’s total infections. More than 5,440 people have also died from the coronavirus in Quebec.

British Columbia reported an additional 14 cases of the virus on Wednesday, including another death. The province, which now has a total of 2,844 cases, announced earlier on Wednesday that it would be moving to its third phase of reopening the economy.

Alberta reported 44 more cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 7,825. There have been no new deaths in the province linked to COVID-19 since June 22.

Saskatchewan announced four new infections on Wednesday while Manitoba reported just one additional case. Their provincial totals have risen to 757 and 304, respectively.

There have been more than 9.39 million cases of the coronavirus identified around the world, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. A further 481,036 people have died from COVID-19.

The United States remains the country with the highest number of cases and deaths, followed by Brazil and Russia.

Over 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 121,902 have died.