Manitoba to announce end of birth alerts Tuesday after delay for COVID-19

Manitoba’s families minister is expected to announce the province’s plan to end the controversial practice of sending out birth alerts for expectant mothers who are considered to be high-risk Tuesday.

Heather Stefanson has called a press conference for 2:45 p.m. and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

In January Manitoba said it would phase out birth alerts by April 1. But the government delayed the move just days before the deadline, citing the then burgeoning fight against COVID-19.

At the time Stefanson said ending birth alerts would put additional pressure on the health-care system.

Birth alerts are issued by Child and Family Services agencies and notify hospitals of the need for further assessment before a newborn is discharged into the care of a parent who has been assessed as “high-risk.”

Birth alerts sometimes result in infants being taken into child welfare almost immediately after birth due to safety concerns.

Statistics previously provided from the Manitoba government show newborn apprehensions occur, on average, about once a day in the province.

There are about 10,000 children in care in the province, and about 90 per cent are Indigenous.

In January Stefanson said a review found no evidence to prove birth alerts increase the safety of children.

A release from the province inviting media to Tuesday announcement said the minister will be joined by Mount Carmel Clinic’s executive director, Bobbette Shoffner.

As well as ending birth alerts, the two will discus an expansion of the clinic’s Mothering Project, according to the provincial release.

