Manitoba to end birth alerts April 1: families minister

The Manitoba government is ending the controversial practice of sending out birth alerts for expectant mothers who are considered to be high risk.

In a release on Friday morning, Families Minister Heather Stefanson confirmed the government will stop the practice effective April 1, saying a review found no evidence to prove birth alerts increase the safety of children.

“To build a relationship with an at-risk mother and connect her with the programs and supports she needs, first we need to build trust,” said Stefanson in the release.

“Birth alerts are having the opposite effect, discouraging moms and families from reaching out at a time when we most want to work with them.

“This decades-old practice will end in Manitoba as part of our commitment to transform the child welfare system and connect families with community-based supports and services.”

Birth alerts are issued by Child and Family Services agencies and notify hospitals of the need for further assessment before a newborn is discharged into the care of a parent who has been assessed as “high-risk.”

Birth alerts sometimes result in infants being taken into child welfare almost immediately after birth due to safety concerns.

Statistics previously provided from the Manitoba government show newborn apprehensions occur, on average, about once a day in the province.

There are about 10,000 children in care in the province, and about 90 per cent are Indigenous.

Manitoba reviewing birth alerts

In Manitoba, 282 infants under four days old were taken into care in 2017-18, a government spokesperson said late last year, noting that number isn’t solely connected to birth alerts.

The government says the provincial child welfare standards will be updated to remove references to birth alerts “and clearly state expectations for a stronger focus on building voluntary partnerships with parents to address their strengths and needs.”

That may include the creation of a safety plan, followed by referrals to existing community, cultural and health-care services as needed, the government release says.

“Our priority is to help keep families together and reduce the number of children in care,” said Stefanson in the release.

“We are shifting our focus toward better supports for expectant mothers including early interventions, reunification and better planning.”

Stefanson said the government has been working with child welfare authorities, the health-care sector and other agencies to be ready to move away from birth alerts by April 1.

The move was recommended by the Child Welfare Legislative Review Committee and comes after British Columbia ended the practice last September.

Indigenous leadership, including the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, have also called for an end to birth alerts.

“What B.C. has done is a great example that the rest of the country needs to follow suit on,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said when the province ended the practice.

“Our mothers and children need to be supported, support in keeping families together.”

— With files from Erik Pindera and the Canadian Press