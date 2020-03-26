Manitoba government delays end of birth alerts due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba says it is delaying an end to a practice that allows hospitals to notify child-welfare agencies about new mothers who are deemed to be high risk.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson says the province is intent on responding to the spread of COVID-19 and now is not the time to implement a broad change.

She says in an email that ending birth alerts would put additional pressure on the health-care system.

Provincial statistics show newborn apprehensions occur, on average, once a day in Manitoba.

There are about 10,000 children in care in the province and about 90 per cent are Indigenous.

Stefanson announced the phaseout of birth alerts by April 1 earlier this year.

