January 11, 2019 1:52 pm

Newborn taken into care, Manitoba family fighting to get her back

By Online Producer  Global News

The mother holds the child before the baby girl is apprehended.

A Manitoba family spoke out Friday about having their baby taken away.

The family saw their newborn apprehended by Child and Family Services at a Winnipeg hospital Thursday.

The whole thing was shot on video and shared widely on social media.

The family says they want to share their story in an effort to “stop this injustice from happening to First Nations women and families.”

READ MORE: Child apprehension laws to be amended so kids can’t be taken because of poverty

They held a press conference at the First Nations Family Advocate Office on Smith Street Friday morning.

Due to privacy laws protecting children in care, the family’s name cannot be shared, nor can photos that identify the family or child be shown.

Cfs
First Nations
Newborn

