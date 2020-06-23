5 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region, total number of cases now stands at 1,257

Send this page to someone via email

Five more people in Waterloo Region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,257, Waterloo Public Health announced Tuesday.

One of the new cases was a staff member at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener.

The home is the site of one of three active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, with others being at Forest Heights Long-Term Care in Kitchener and Parkwood Mennonite Retirement Home in Waterloo.

An additional 1,249 tests have been conducted raising the total number of tests in the region to 30,516.

The agency says six more people have also been cleared of the virus raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,055.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday leaving the death toll at 115, including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Eighty-seven active cases remain in Waterloo Region including 13 people who are in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ontario reported 216 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 33,853.

Tuesday’s report is the highest number of cases within a 24-hour period since June 13.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,619, as 10 more deaths were reported.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues