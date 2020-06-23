Ontario reports 216 new coronavirus cases, 1st death of person 19 or younger

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 216 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 33,853.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 16th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported. However, Tuesday’s report is the highest number of cases within a 24-hour period since June 13.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,619, as 10 more deaths were reported.

Among the deaths, Ontario reported the first death of someone who was 19 years old or younger. The province did not indicate the exact age or gender of the deceased or where the person is from in Ontario.

Meanwhile, 29,107 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,212,816 tests so far for the virus. This is up 16,189 tests from the previous day. Although Ontario has recorded daily test numbers above its testing capacity for the last two weeks, Tuesday’s completed tests did not hit the province’s testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area with Toronto seeing 63 new cases, followed by Peel Region with 46 and York Region with 27 more cases

Windsor-Essex, the only region still stuck in Stage 1 of the reopening plan, reported another 32 cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

15,394 people are male.

18,187 people are female.

1,563 people are 19 and under.

9,630 people are 20 to 39.

10,337 people are 40 to 59.

6,513 people are 60 to 79.

5,800 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 16,418 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 288 patients (up by 23 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 75 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 54 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,803 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 66 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 240 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 346 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

