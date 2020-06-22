Tottenham, Ont., man faces life-threatening injuries following New Tecumseth motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old Tottenham, Ont., man is facing life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle in New Tecumseth on Sunday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP say.

According to police, the crash took place on the 10th Sideroad between the 2nd and 3rd lines.

A grey two-door passenger vehicle and a motorcycle were both travelling south on the 10th Sideroad before the crash occurred, police say.

Following the crash, the 29-year-old motorcycle driver was airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 34-year-old Burlington, Ont., man, and a female passenger did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash, police say.

A road closure was in effect during the investigation.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

