Barrie man dead following 2-vehicle crash in Springwater, Ont.

A 59-year-old Barrie man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Springwater, Ont., on Monday morning, a Huronia West OPP spokesperson said.

The crash, which happened on County Road 27 near Flos Road 7, was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

Huronia West OPP spokesperson Dave Holmes said the two vehicles involved were a transport truck and a Dodge Journey. The driver of the transport truck didn’t report any injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the driver of the Journey was the person who passed away.

#HurWOPP on scene with @SpringwaterFIRE @simcoecountyPS on County Rd 27 near Flos Rd 7 for 2 veh collision investigation. CR 27 closed between Flos Rd 6 and Flos Rd 8 @springwatertwp. #OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation team on route. Will be closed for some time.^dmh pic.twitter.com/3uNMyl4SW2 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 22, 2020

The deceased has been identified as Jeffrey Lescard.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been laid at this time, Holmes said.

County Road 27 is closed between Flos Road 6 and Flos Road 8.

