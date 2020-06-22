Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Barrie man dead following 2-vehicle crash in Springwater, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 4:20 pm
The crash, which happened on County Road 27 near Flos Road 7, was reported shortly after 11 a.m.
The crash, which happened on County Road 27 near Flos Road 7, was reported shortly after 11 a.m. OPP Central/Twitter

A 59-year-old Barrie man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Springwater, Ont., on Monday morning, a Huronia West OPP spokesperson said.

The crash, which happened on County Road 27 near Flos Road 7, was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

READ MORE: OPP investigating 2-vehicle collision that sent 2 to hospital on Hwy 89

Huronia West OPP spokesperson Dave Holmes said the two vehicles involved were a transport truck and a Dodge Journey. The driver of the transport truck didn’t report any injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the driver of the Journey was the person who passed away.

The deceased has been identified as Jeffrey Lescard.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been laid at this time, Holmes said.

County Road 27 is closed between Flos Road 6 and Flos Road 8.

