OPP investigating 2-vehicle collision that sent 2 to hospital on Hwy 89

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 3:29 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.
Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 that sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

According to officers, the crash involved a red Hyundai Accent and a grey Hyundai Elantra. Both drivers were the only ones in their respective vehicles.

The driver of the grey Elantra, a 19-year-old man from Barrie, Ont., was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the red Accent, a 22-year-old man from Belle Ewart, Ont., was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. He was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital by Ornge air ambulance.

Highway 89 was closed for a period of time in between County Road 27 and 5th Sideroad.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

innisfilInnisfil newsNottawasaga OPPInnisfil CrashHighway 89 crashBarrie man dies crashCounty Road 27 crash
