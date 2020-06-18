Former Midland, Ont., motel manager faces multiple charges for seeking sexual services

Send this page to someone via email

A former Midland, Ont., motel manager has been charged with trying to obtain and procuring sexual services, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Officers began investigating on March 1 after receiving a tip about a motel manager who was allegedly acting inappropriately toward motel guests.

Investigators believe they found a number of offences dating back to April 2018 and involving Midland-area residents.

Dharmesh Patel, 38, from Papineau-Cameron Township, Ont., was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently charged with six counts of communicating to obtain sexual services and three counts of procuring sexual services.

Patel was released from custody and will appear in Midland court in August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.