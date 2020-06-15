Huntsville man arrested for obtaining sexual services in Orillia, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old Huntsville man has been charged after trying to obtain sexual services in Orillia, Ont., police say.

On May 4, officers received a complaint concerning a man who approached a vulnerable woman for sexual services in exchange for cash.

Tony Orr, 58, from Huntsville, Ont., was subsequently charged with communicating with someone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and fraud under $5,000.

“The consumers of sexual services provide the motivation for the sexual exploitation of vulnerable persons in our society,” OPP Sgt. Andrew Taylor said in a statement.

“The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to investigating human-trafficking offences across the province of Ontario.”

Orr was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in August.

Under Canada’s Criminal Code, it’s illegal to communicate to intend to buy or to buy sexual services from anyone. Providing sexual services independently and free of exploitation is not illegal under Canadian law.