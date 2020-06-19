Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport unveils new health measures

Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport is unveiling its latest health and security measures to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 after several airlines recently made announcements about resuming operations and international travel.

Upon arrival, the airport says passengers will notice multiple changes to its usual entrances and routes.

According to the airport’s press release, “only entrances 4, 11 (departures level) and 25 (arrivals level) will provide access to the terminal.”

Each of these will be equipped with health checkpoints, which will require passengers to wash their hands, wear a mask, have their temperature taken and answer health and coronavirus-related questions.

To limit traffic, the airport is restricting access to the terminal building to travellers and employees only. This means accompanying people will not be able to escort travellers, with the exception of minors and those with special needs. People will instead be asked to remain in their cars in the drop-off zone.

Travellers will be able to book services online to help limit contact.

Every person entering the airport will be obligated to wear a mask, according to the press release. Exemptions to the rule include “children under two years of age and persons with breathing difficulties, disabilities or (those who are) unable to remove their mask without the assistance of a third party.”

Cleaning and disinfecting will be done 10 times a day, and disinfectant gel dispensers will be set up at every stage where there could be possible contact.

In addition, restaurants within the airport will have a reduced number of seats and sanitary measures.

Greeting at the terminal will be prohibited, and access will only be permitted for essential assistants or helpers.

Permitted taxi drivers will be required to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and clean their cars between each customer. According to the release, “some vehicles will be equipped with a plexiglass screen separating the front seats from the passenger seats. Passengers can make a request to the dispatcher to use one these vehicles.”

While already equipped with self-service check-in kiosks and baggage drop-off kiosks, the airport says it will be implementing new technologies to reduce points of contact.

