Health

Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 529

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 3:37 pm
Ford says new COVID-19 contact tracing app has ‘100 per cent privacy’
WATCH: Premier Doug Ford spoke about a COVID-19 contact-tracing app that is launching in Ontario, saying the app has '100 per cent privacy.'

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 529, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Bradford and Severn, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their 20s and their 70s.

The Severn case is community-acquired, while one Bradford case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for the other Bradford case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 85 per cent of people, or 448, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes, one group home as well as at two workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 173 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 32,917, including 2,553 deaths.

Coronavirus: Trudeau announces nationwide COVID-19 contact tracing app
