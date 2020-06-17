No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Wednesday, health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit didn’t report any new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, keeping the local total number of cases at 526, including 36 deaths.

This is the first day since the beginning of June that the health unit hasn’t reported a new COVID-19 case.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 85 per cent of people, or 445, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes, one group home and at two workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 190 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 32,774, including 2,550 deaths.