Coronavirus: Elliott says temporary foreign workers, health workers in U.S. are main factors for Windsor remaining in Stage 1
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Wednesday that temporary foreign workers were the “main issue” for Windsor-Essex remaining in Stage 1 of reopening. He said there were also several health workers, particularly those working in the U.S., that are also part of the reason why the region is not moving to Stage 2. Premier Doug Ford encouraged farmers and workers to get tested, but again said he cannot force anyone to do so.