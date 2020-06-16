Coronavirus: Ford says ‘no. 1 priority’ of Ontario farmers is to make sure their workers are safe during pandemic
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answered questions regarding COVID-19 testing for migrant workers and farmers in the province on Tuesday, saying that they have tested over 700 workers in the Windsor-Essex area and that the “number one priority” of farmers is to make sure their workers are safe during the coronavirus pandemic. He stated that they are encouraging testing, and that “cooperation” between farmers and their workers is critical.