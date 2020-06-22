Ontario, federal governments to team for more farm inspections

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will work with Ottawa to conduct joint inspections of farms and the living conditions of migrant workers.

The province’s labour minister says the two levels of government will begin inspections this week.

Advocates say the cramped quarters migrant workers share on farms have contributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hundreds of migrant workers across the province have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier Doug Ford says farmers must help the province and have their workers tested for COVID-19 — and if farmers do not participate, he may be forced to use other measures to ensure testing is conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government put strong measures in place to quarantine temporary foreign workers when they arrived in Canada, but it’s obvious those rules were not followed in some cases.