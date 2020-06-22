Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Ontario, federal governments to team for more farm inspections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2020 2:33 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 2:34 pm
Coronavirus: Ford says ‘no. 1 priority’ of Ontario farmers is to make sure their workers are safe during pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: (June 16) Ontario Premier Doug Ford answered questions regarding COVID-19 testing for migrant workers and farmers in the province, saying that they have tested over 700 workers in the Windsor-Essex area and that the “number one priority” of farmers is to make sure their workers are safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will work with Ottawa to conduct joint inspections of farms and the living conditions of migrant workers.

The province’s labour minister says the two levels of government will begin inspections this week.

Advocates say the cramped quarters migrant workers share on farms have contributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford pleads with Ontario’s ‘scared’ migrant workers to get tested for coronavirus

Hundreds of migrant workers across the province have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died.

Premier Doug Ford says farmers must help the province and have their workers tested for COVID-19 — and if farmers do not participate, he may be forced to use other measures to ensure testing is conducted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government put strong measures in place to quarantine temporary foreign workers when they arrived in Canada, but it’s obvious those rules were not followed in some cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
