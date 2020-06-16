Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario has tested more than 700 migrant workers for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says Ontario has tested more than 700 migrant workers for COVID-19 as the province ramps up its effort to contain farm outbreaks.

Ford says the province cannot force workers to take the tests, but the reception among workers and farmers has been positive.

The province’s labour minister says Ontario has inspected approximately 200 farms and issued 60 orders to improve safety.

Dozens of migrant workers in the Windsor-Essex region have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have died.

Nine farms in the region have active outbreaks of the virus, and outbreaks in Chatham-Kent and Haldimand-Norfolk have also seen dozens of workers contract the illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 11 more deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Roughly two-thirds of the new cases come from Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex – the only three areas that won’t be in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan as of Friday.

Meanwhile, the City of Windsor said it is expanding an isolation centre to help migrant workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city council voted to expand an isolation and recovery centre it initially created to help its homeless population.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the measure will help address logistical issues created as the region ramps up testing among migrant workers.

The city says costs associated with the facility will be charged back to the affected farms.

Tuesday’s new cases brought the province to a total of 32,554, an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day.

READ MORE: 120 workers test positive for coronavirus in outbreak on farm near Simcoe, Ont.

The total includes 2,538 deaths and 27,431 resolved cases – 218 more than the previous day, continuing a trend of resolved cases growing more quickly than active ones.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers of people in hospital and in intensive care with COVID-19 both dropped, though the number of people on ventilators rose slightly.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is now recommending that hospitals start allowing family and caregiver visits in acute care settings.