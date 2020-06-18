173 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 32,917

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 32,917.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 11th day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the fifth day in a row with new cases in the 100s. Thursday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,553, as three more deaths were reported — the lowest number of new deaths since the end of March.

Meanwhile, 28,004 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,096,707 tests so far for the virus. This is up 25,278 tests from the previous day. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Thursday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 70 new cases, Peel Region with 27, York Region with 14 and Durham with three.

Outside of the GTA, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph reported 10 new cases and Windsor-Essex reported eight more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Locally, 26 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases of #COVID19, with 16 reporting no new cases at all. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all continue to decline, having fallen to 351, 84 and 60 respectively. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 18, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

14,875 people are male.

17,770 people are female.

1,459 people are 19 and under.

9,277 people are 20 to 39.

10,075 people are 40 to 59.

6,365 people are 60 to 79.

5,729 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 24,887 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 351 patients (down by 32 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 84 patients in an intensive care unit (down by eight) and 60 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,797 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 68 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 339 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 435 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

