Coronavirus outbreak declared at two Hutterite communities in Maple Creek, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a coronavirus outbreak at two Hutterite communities in the rural municipality of Maple Creek, Sask. on Wednesday.

According to health officials, two members of a rural household in the area initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, with an additional 14 confirmed cases verified on June 17.

Contact tracing is underway in the targeted areas of the rural municipality.

Cases are being investigated for connection to inter-provincial travel to Alberta as well as travel in the area.

Those in the area are being asked by health officials to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to contact 811 or their community health centre for evaluation.

The new cases will likely be reflected in Thursday’s provincial COVID-19 update, since the outbreak was declared after the province reported just nine new cases on Wednesday afternoon.

