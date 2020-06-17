Coronavirus shutdown shouldn’t stop people from being vaccinated, USask research says

Send this page to someone via email

There are some parallels between the Spanish flu outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one University of Saskatchewan (USask) researcher said things that happened in the past can be prevented.

Derek Cameron is a USask PhD candidate in history. He has been studying the history of infectious diseases and vaccination, recently focusing on the Spanish flu of 1918.

People had less concern over other illnesses while the Spanish flu was spreading and it was more difficult to access vaccines.

“In 1920, Canada had 2,553 cases of smallpox,” Cameron said.

“Before then, it had been at a baseline of about a couple hundred cases per year.”

Cameron said there could also be outbreaks of other infectious diseases like measles during the COVID-19 pandemic if people don’t stay vigilant with vaccinations.

While things were shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, vaccinations also came to a standstill.

“We were already seeing the levels of vaccinations falling in recent years, so we don’t have as much room to maneuver if people keep missing out on vaccinations and it takes a while to get back on track,” Cameron said.

He suggests provincial health care systems identify and contact people who’ve fallen behind on vaccines.

