Canada

Government denies funding for 1st supervised consumption site in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2020 2:19 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 2:27 pm
AIDS Saskatoon had requested $1.3 million from the province to open their site around the clock 365 days a year.
AIDS Saskatoon had requested $1.3 million from the province to open their site around the clock 365 days a year.

A harm-reduction group planning to open Saskatchewan’s first supervised drug consumption site says without provincial funding it will have to reduce its operations.

AIDS Saskatoon had requested $1.3 million from the province to open their site around the clock 365 days a year.

Executive director Jason Mercredi said the province had told the group before the COVID-19 pandemic hit that there was money in the budget for two case managers but nothing else.

Mercredi said it’s disappointing, but with reduced staff and hours, AIDS Saskatoon won’t be able to see as many people.

He said there’s been an uptick in overdoses and heroin use in the city.

The Ministry of Health said it will spend $435 million on addictions and mental health this year, including $1.4 million for a new crystal methamphetamine treatment centre in southern Saskatchewan.

“We’ve seen since COVID hit nothing but overdoses increase,” Mercredi said.

“There is significant (health) cost-savings with a safe consumption site… and when we can show that through independent research, we’re going to be coming hard and heavy after that funding.

“It’s unacceptable that this is being put on the community.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruscoronavirus updateSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Governmentsaskatoon coronavirusHeroinOverdosesSask Ministry of HealthIllegal DrugsAIDS Saskatoonsafe consumption sitedrug consumption site
