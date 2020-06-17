Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Officer seriously assaulted while responding to unwanted person call in Great Village: RCMP

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 1:48 pm
An RCMP officer suffered injuries while responding to a police call on Tuesday, according to the force.
An RCMP officer suffered injuries while responding to a police call on Tuesday, according to the force. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A member of the RCMP received serious injuries while responding to a call about an unwanted person in Great Village, N.S., on Tuesday, the force says.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that around 5:30 p.m., they responded to two calls from the same address along Highway 2.

Police say one call was regarding threats and the other was about an unwanted person.

“While the responding RCMP officer was speaking with the complainant, the man began assaulting the officer without warning, striking him several times causing significant injuries to his face,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

READ MORE: Barricaded man in custody after Great Village residents asked to stay inside — RCMP

Police say the officer tried to de-escalate the situation by using a Taser but wasn’t successful.

Story continues below advertisement

Then police say the suspect tried to take the Taser and the service pistol from the officer.

“He then threatened to shoot the officer and barricaded himself inside the home,” the release continued.

“No one else was inside the home at the time.”

READ MORE: Teen sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Halifax

Additional RCMP officers, as well as a crisis negotiator, responded to the home a short time later and surrounded the area.

The negotiator wasn’t able to successfully communicate with the man, but police say the suspect eventually left the home and was taken into custody.

The police officer who initially responded to the home sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, according to police.

The 49-year-old suspect from Great Village remains in custody and will be taken to Truro court on Wednesday to face charges of uttering threats, assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm and obstruction.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaPoliceAssaultNova Scotia RCMPNSNS RCMPNova Scotia CrimeHighway 2Nova Scotia PoliceGreat VillageHighway 2 RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers