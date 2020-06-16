Residents asked to stay inside as RCMP attend call of barricaded man in Great Village

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Great Village, N.S., are being asked to stay inside as Nova Scotia RCMP attend a call of a barricaded man.

Few details have been released, but police say members are currently on scene near 8598 Highway 2 Great Village.

“Residents (are) asked to stay inside and avoid the area,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Police say it’s unknown whether the man is armed or not.

Nova Scotia RCMP do not believe anyone else is in the home.

Great Village is located about 30 kilometres west of Truro.

