Teen sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Halifax

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Halifax that left a teenager with gunshot wounds.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Lower Water Street and Sackville Street at around 8:30 p.m.
Police say officers arrived quickly on scene but failed to locate a victim or suspect in the area.
A short time later, police say a 17-year-old youth was dropped off at the QEII Infirmary suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident in the 600 block of Main Street in Dartmouth. Two suspects were taken into custody.
Happening now: Police currently have a section off Lower Water Street taped off after gunshots were reported at aro… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 17, 2020
Police say their investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
