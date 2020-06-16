Menu

Crime

Teen sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 9:57 pm
Police say their investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. .
Police say their investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. . Getty Images

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Halifax that left a teenager with gunshot wounds.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Lower Water Street and Sackville Street at around 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Residents asked to stay inside as RCMP attend call of barricaded man in Great Village

Police say officers arrived quickly on scene but failed to locate a victim or suspect in the area.

A short time later, police say a 17-year-old youth was dropped off at the QEII Infirmary suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident in the 600 block of Main Street in Dartmouth. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Police say their investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

