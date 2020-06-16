Teen sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Halifax that left a teenager with gunshot wounds.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Lower Water Street and Sackville Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Happening now: Police currently have a section off Lower Water Street taped off after gunshots were reported at around 8:30 pm. Police say shortly after the call, a 17-year-old was dropped off in hospital with a gunshot wound.#Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/3E7IdrWABS — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Residents asked to stay inside as RCMP attend call of barricaded man in Great Village

Police say officers arrived quickly on scene but failed to locate a victim or suspect in the area.

A short time later, police say a 17-year-old youth was dropped off at the QEII Infirmary suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident in the 600 block of Main Street in Dartmouth. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Happening now: Police currently have a section off Lower Water Street taped off after gunshots were reported at aro… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 17, 2020

1:56 Colchester councilor calls for police services review after mass shooting Colchester councilor calls for police services review after mass shooting

Police say their investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement