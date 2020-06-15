New Brunswick to provide update after recording 2nd coronavirus death over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update after recording its second COVID-19-related death over the weekend.

As of Sunday, 157 cases have been confirmed in the province. Of those, 129 people are considered to be recovered.

Four patients are hospitalized with one in intensive care. There are currently 26 active cases.

New Brunswick’s second death connected to COVID-19 was reported on Saturday. The province says the individual was in the Campbellton region — also known as Zone 5 — and was in their 80s.

The unidentified person had underlying health issues.

“This person was one of the cases connected to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5 and had been a resident of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville prior to being admitted to the hospital,” the province said in a statement Saturday.

New Brunswick’s first COVID-19-related death was also a resident at Manoir de la Vallée.

The Campbellton region has been the centre of a resurgent coronavirus in New Brunswick.

The province has said that the source of the outbreak in the region is a doctor who had travelled out of province and did not self-isolate upon their return.

However, the lawyer for Dr. Jean Robert Ngola said a private investigator has found evidence that Ngola could not have been “patient zero” because everyone he came into contact with in Quebec has tested negative for COVID-19.

Joël Etienne told Global News last week that his client is calling for a public apology from Premier Blaine Higgs.

The province’s update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

