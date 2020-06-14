Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Two separate apartment building fires in London Ont., Saturday, 2 people in hospital

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 1:53 pm
Broken windows and yellow caution tape seen in this photo taken by the London Fire Department. A fire occurred at an apartment building on Jalna Blvd. Saturday.
Broken windows and yellow caution tape seen in this photo taken by the London Fire Department. A fire occurred at an apartment building on Jalna Blvd. Saturday. London Fire Department/Twitter

Fire crews in London Ont., battled two blazes within the span of a few hours on Saturday.

Gary Mosburger, platoon chief manager with the London Fire Department tells 980 CFPL the first fire occurred on the first floor of an apartment building located at 1671 Jalna Blvd.

The London Fire Department (LFD) first tweeted about the incident at 3:56 p.m. Saturday.

Mosburger says the blaze consumed one unit on the first floor and did not spread as crews extinguished it.

READ MORE: London man, 36, wanted for arson in weekend fire at abandoned Adelaide Street building

“It appears that the result of this fire was unattended cooking.”

One person was taken to hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Mosburger says residents living in units above the fire were able to return home.

The fire’s damage estimate is pegged at $100,000.

LFD first tweeted about the second fire at 9:11 p.m. Saturday.

The blaze occurred on the fifth floor of an apartment building located at 700 King St.

Mosburger says smoke from the fire had migrated throughout the building and into the stairwells, which made smoke evacuation challenging for crew members.

Most occupants evacuated the building with the assistance of fire crews, and a search of the building was conducted after the fire was extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Person and cat saved from sixth floor apartment fire: London fire platoon chief

“We did find one occupant within the building, and [they] were rescued at that time,” said Mosburger.

“The individual was transported to hospital in critical condition.”

Further details regarding their condition have not been released at this time.

Mosburger says most occupants were allowed back inside before midnight.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and Mosburger says Ontario’s Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate.

How to correctly put out a kitchen grease fire
How to correctly put out a kitchen grease fire
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondonBlazeApartment FireApartmentLondon FireLondon Fire DepartmentCritical ConditionLondon Apartment FireLondon ONT
Flyers
More weekly flyers