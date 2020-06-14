Two separate apartment building fires in London Ont., Saturday, 2 people in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews in London Ont., battled two blazes within the span of a few hours on Saturday.

Gary Mosburger, platoon chief manager with the London Fire Department tells 980 CFPL the first fire occurred on the first floor of an apartment building located at 1671 Jalna Blvd.

The London Fire Department (LFD) first tweeted about the incident at 3:56 p.m. Saturday.

Mosburger says the blaze consumed one unit on the first floor and did not spread as crews extinguished it.

“It appears that the result of this fire was unattended cooking.”

One person was taken to hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Mosburger says residents living in units above the fire were able to return home.

The fire’s damage estimate is pegged at $100,000.

Active Incident- 700 King St – Apartment Fire, E4 is conducting search rescue and fire control on the 5th floor. #ldnont @MLPS911 @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/U72NXFvd8Y — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 14, 2020

LFD first tweeted about the second fire at 9:11 p.m. Saturday.

The blaze occurred on the fifth floor of an apartment building located at 700 King St.

Mosburger says smoke from the fire had migrated throughout the building and into the stairwells, which made smoke evacuation challenging for crew members.

Most occupants evacuated the building with the assistance of fire crews, and a search of the building was conducted after the fire was extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

“We did find one occupant within the building, and [they] were rescued at that time,” said Mosburger.

“The individual was transported to hospital in critical condition.”

Further details regarding their condition have not been released at this time.

Mosburger says most occupants were allowed back inside before midnight.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and Mosburger says Ontario’s Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate.

1:52 How to correctly put out a kitchen grease fire How to correctly put out a kitchen grease fire