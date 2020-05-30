Person and cat saved from sixth floor apartment fire: London fire platoon chief

Send this page to someone via email

A platoon chief with the London Fire Department says firefighters saved a person as well as a feline friend during an apartment fire Friday evening.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell tells 980 CFPL fire crews were alerted at 6:21 p.m. by multiple 911 calls regarding an apartment fire on the sixth floor at 450 Highland Avenue.

Crews continue to work at apartment fire, cat has been revived by firefighters and reunited to the owner. No injuries and Fire Investigator on scene, no dollars loss at this time #ldnont pic.twitter.com/kMDMplHpNo — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Shewell says the fire was put out “quite quickly” in less than 30 minutes, and one person was rescued from the sixth floor with no injuries. They were assessed by paramedics after.

A cat was retrieved from the apartment where the fire originated. Shewell says the cat was “… in very dire condition, and our crews were able to revive it and reunite it with the owner.”

“Our firefighters worked a long period of time — I believe there were two or three firefighters (getting) oxygen and really paying attention to this cat.”

“(The cat) has made a recovery, and we’ve advised the owner that he should seek a veterinarian assessment, but the cat is conscious, alert, and reunited with its owner.” Tweet This

A damage estimate for the fire is not yet determined, but the platoon chief says the damage is “heavy.”

All occupants of the apartment building were given the green light to go back inside Friday night, except for the origin apartment.