London man, 36, wanted for arson in weekend fire at abandoned Adelaide Street building

A fire over the weekend at an abandoned multi-unit home at Adelaide and Nelson streets has been deemed suspicious by London police, who say they are now on the lookout for a 36-year-old male suspect.

Emergency crews attended the scene at 49-51 Adelaide St. N around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and located a working fire near the rear of the building.

No one was located inside the building after crews doused the flames, but fire officials say the blaze had extended to a neighbouring home and to a shed.

The fire, which caused around $68,500 worth of damage, was later deemed suspicious by police, who called in the Ontario fire marshall.

Police say their investigation has led to a 36-year-old London man being charged by way of warrant of arrest with three arson-related charges.

Shane Mathew Eggett is facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson causing damage to property, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.