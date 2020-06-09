Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London man, 36, wanted for arson in weekend fire at abandoned Adelaide Street building

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 9, 2020 3:49 pm
Fire crews respond to the scene of a fire at an abandoned multi-unit property at Adelaide and Nelson streets in London, Ont., June 8, 2020.
Fire crews respond to the scene of a fire at an abandoned multi-unit property at Adelaide and Nelson streets in London, Ont., June 8, 2020. London Fire Department via Twitter

A fire over the weekend at an abandoned multi-unit home at Adelaide and Nelson streets has been deemed suspicious by London police, who say they are now on the lookout for a 36-year-old male suspect.

Emergency crews attended the scene at 49-51 Adelaide St. N around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and located a working fire near the rear of the building.

READ MORE: 2 injured in Sunday night stabbing: London police

No one was located inside the building after crews doused the flames, but fire officials say the blaze had extended to a neighbouring home and to a shed.

The fire, which caused around $68,500 worth of damage, was later deemed suspicious by police, who called in the Ontario fire marshall.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation has led to a 36-year-old London man being charged by way of warrant of arrest with three arson-related charges.

Shane Mathew Eggett is facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson causing damage to property, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: 2-year-old child pulled from inflatable pool after falling in: Brant County OPP

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonArsonLondon Police ServicelpsLondon FireLondon crimeLondon Fire Departmentarson investigationOntario Fire MarshallLondon Ontario crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers