Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged in 2017 homicide face charges of witness intimidation: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 12:17 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say the two men charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Thurston Mintuck are facing new charges of intimidation. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says two men have been charged after allegedly intimidating and making death threats to witnesses in the Thurston Mintuck homicide case.

Mintuck, who was 35 years old at the time of his death, was found injured in the 1200 block of Retallack Street in Regina in 2017.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

READ MORE: 2 charged with murder in 2-year-old Regina homicide investigation

Police say between December 2019 and April 2020, two inmates at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre were allegedly disguising their use of the phone systems to avoid detection while intimidating witnesses for an upcoming criminal trial.

The accused were under court orders prohibiting them from contacting witnesses, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects made threats against witnesses and their families, trying to manipulate their court testimony.

READ MORE: Victim of Regina’s ninth homicide identified

The two men accused in this matter are the two charged in Mintuck’s death — Timothy Mitchell Louison, 30, and Navo Pisim Fox, 27.

Louison and Fox appeared in court for their intimidation charges on June 5

Both are facing first-degree murder charges in Mintuck’s death.

Regina police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideRegina PoliceDeathRegina Police ServiceFirst Degree MurderCrime StoppersRPSProvincial CourtRegina Provincial Correctional CentreThurston Mintuck
Flyers
More weekly flyers