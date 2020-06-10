2 men charged in 2017 homicide face charges of witness intimidation: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says two men have been charged after allegedly intimidating and making death threats to witnesses in the Thurston Mintuck homicide case.

Mintuck, who was 35 years old at the time of his death, was found injured in the 1200 block of Retallack Street in Regina in 2017.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say between December 2019 and April 2020, two inmates at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre were allegedly disguising their use of the phone systems to avoid detection while intimidating witnesses for an upcoming criminal trial.

The accused were under court orders prohibiting them from contacting witnesses, according to police.

Police say the suspects made threats against witnesses and their families, trying to manipulate their court testimony.

The two men accused in this matter are the two charged in Mintuck’s death — Timothy Mitchell Louison, 30, and Navo Pisim Fox, 27.

Louison and Fox appeared in court for their intimidation charges on June 5

Both are facing first-degree murder charges in Mintuck’s death.

Regina police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.