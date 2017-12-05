Victim of Regina’s ninth homicide identified

The victim of Regina’s ninth homicide has been identified as 35-year-old Thurston James Mintuck.

Mintuck was discovered injured on Sunday, December 3 on the 1200 block of Retallack Street. After being brought to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. Forensic identification, the Coroner and some members of the Major Crimes Unit were requested in the investigation.

The investigation into Mintuck’s death is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, police are requesting you call them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.