2 charged with murder in 2-year-old Regina homicide investigation

Regina police believe they have made a breakthrough in a two-year-old homicide case.
On Dec. 3, 2017, Thurston James Mintuck, 35, was found injured in the 1200 block of Retallack Street, police say.
He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police have not released the nature of his injuries.
It was Regina’s ninth homicide of 2017.
According to police, a second man who was with Mintuck was the victim of an attempted murder.
Two men were arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder in Mintuck’s death.
Nayo Pisim Fox, 27, and Timothy Mitchell Louison, 30, are also charged with attempting to commit murder using a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.
Both are scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Monday morning.
