Crime

Regina police, coroner investigating death on St. John Street

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 9:32 am
The Regina Police Service are investigating a death reported in the 1800 block of St. John Street on Thursday night. .
Stewart Manhas / Global News

Regina police are investigating a death that happened in the city’s core neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Police said they received a report of a dead person in the 1800 block of St. John Street at around 11:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Regina police continue fight against homicide and attempted murder offences

Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed a man was dead, according to police.

Police said they secured the scene and requested the coroner‘s office, along with the forensic identification and major crimes units, to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the victim has been confirmed, police said, but are choosing not to release the name at this time.

READ MORE: Regina man injured in Friday night explosion and garage fire dies in hospital

Police said they need more time to clarify the circumstances of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

