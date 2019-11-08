Regina police, coroner investigating death on St. John Street

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating a death that happened in the city’s core neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Police said they received a report of a dead person in the 1800 block of St. John Street at around 11:20 p.m.

Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed a man was dead, according to police.

Police said they secured the scene and requested the coroner‘s office, along with the forensic identification and major crimes units, to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the victim has been confirmed, police said, but are choosing not to release the name at this time.

Police said they need more time to clarify the circumstances of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.