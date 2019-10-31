Menu

Crime

Regina police continue fight against homicide and attempted murder offences

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 1:02 pm
There have been five homicide and 31 attempted murder offences in the Queen City so far in 2019, according to the Regina Police Service.
There have been five homicide and 31 attempted murder offences in the Queen City so far in 2019, according to the Regina Police Service. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Homicide and attempted murder continue to be a problem in the Queen City, according to a recent Regina police report.

With still two months left in 2019, there have been five homicides — the same total as in all of 2018.

“Most of the homicides that we have in our city, including the ones we experience this year, are either drug or domestic-related,” said Evan Bray, Regina police chief.

“That tends to hold very true for every file that we investigate.”

READ MORE: Regina police rule Jenaya Wapemoose’s disappearance a homicide

When it comes to preventing homicides, Bray said it’s a real challenge for police.

“Homicides are very tough to prevent because they are often situational, a fight could break out, a domestic-related situation,” Bray said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We try to do a lot of work to dig into the social issues that might prevent something serious from happening.”

There have been 31 attempted murder offences this year, up 138.5 per cent (13) from a year ago.

“Most of the assaults happening in our city are involving weapons, and in many cases, those weapons are firearms,” Bray said.

READ MORE: Punnichy, Sask. man charged in Regina’s 4th homicide of 2019

“A firearm-related assault has a different corresponding investigation and charge than a punch, a push, a kick or physical fight.”

Property crime is something else that has seen a significant increase.

In September, property crime increased by 14.1 per cent when compared to September 2018.

These crimes include break and enters, arson, theft and auto theft.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 12,141 property crimes, compared to 10,638 this time last year — a 1.14 per cent increase.

Homicide, Murder, Theft, Regina Police, Regina Police Service, Attempted Murder, RPS, Property Crime, Attempted Murders in Regina, Homicides in Regina
