Regina police rule Jenaya Wapemoose’s disappearance a homicide

The case of a missing Cowessess First Nation, Sask., woman has turned into a homicide investigation.

Regina police say they’ve charged a man and a woman in the death of Jenaya Mary Wapemoose.

Eric Lee Alvin Kakakaway, 23, is facing charges of second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body.

Jeanette Mavis Kakakaway, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Wapemoose, 22, was in Regina when she was last seen on March 10 in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street and in the 12th block of Retallack Street.

According to police, family had contact with Wapemoose as recently as March 27. Her social media went offline on April 7.

Members of Regina police were assigned to follow up on leads and rechecking addresses she typically visited over the past few months, but were unsuccessful.

On Oct. 26, human remains were found in an area northeast of Regina, but police say the identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed.

Confirmation of the identification will be done by Regina’s forensic identification unit and Saskatchewan’s coroner’s service.

The accused were due in provincial court on Monday morning.