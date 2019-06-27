Regina Police Service deem Jenaya Wapemoose disappearance ‘suspicious’

The Regina Police Service has deemed the disappearance of 22-year-old Jenaya Wapemoose as suspicious.

Wapemoose, from Cowessess First Nation, was in Regina when she was last seen on March 10, 2019, in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street, and on the 12th block of Retallack Street.

“This case is considered suspicious, based on the evidence gathered in the extensive investigation of her disappearance,” Regina police said in a release.

According to police, family had contact with Wapemoose as recently as March 27; her social media went offline on April 7, 2019.

She is described as female, Indigenous, 5’4″, 130 lbs., thin build, with shoulder-length light brown, wavy hair and brown eyes, and with a tattoo of stars on her neck.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

