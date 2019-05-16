Young mother missing for over a month, family says ‘she’s always in contact’

Jenaya Wapemoose, a young mother of one, has been missing since March 10, 2019, according to Regina police.

According to friends and family, she has not been seen or heard from since April 7, 2019. She was last seen on the 1800 block of Ottawa Street, and on the 12th block of Retallack Street in Regina.

Her social media accounts also stopped being active that day.

Her daughter’s fifth birthday was on May 13, but her family still hasn’t heard anything from her.

They say it’s out of her character not to be in contact.

“She always keeps in touch with friends and family, especially when it comes to her daughter,” said Debbie Delorme, Jenaya’s aunt.

“She hasn’t contacted anybody and that’s not like her. She would never miss [her daughter’s birthday] or leave and forget about her baby.”

Jackie Wapemoose, Jenaya’s sister, says she believes something has happened to her.

“She’s always in contact with my family and my friends and this is the one time she hasn’t reached out,” said Jackie.

“She hasn’t made any social media contact or anything and that’s just not like her. Everyone knows her, she’s well known. Somebody has to know something about her.”

Jenaya is from Cowessess First Nation and moved to Regina to live with her mom when she was 10. The now 22-year-old attended Scott Collegiate and was “one credit shy” of completing her high school diploma in 2016, according to her family.

Cowessess First Nation in conjunction with her friends and family are appealing to the public for help in finding Jenaya. A search gathering, organized by Cowessess’ Urban Councilor Damon Delorme is scheduled for Saturday.

Those taking part will meet on a Cowessess First Nation owned lot at 7th Ave and Albert Street in Regina. The day will consist of putting up posters and talking to members of the public to spread awareness about Jenaya’s disappearance, according to the First Nation.

Anyone wishing to participate in the search can contact Debbie Delorme at 639-205-7084.

Jenaya is described by her family as a “caring, friendly, out-going young woman who loves her family and friends.”

Jenaya is five-foot-four and 120 pounds with light brown shoulder-length hair and light brown eyes, according to police. She has a tattoo that says “Anabelle” on the left side of her chest and “Wahpimoostoosis” on the right side of her chest. She also has the words “Each day is a gift & not a right” tattooed behind her left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.