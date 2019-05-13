Family issues reward for information about missing Saddle Lake mom

Kimberly Cardinal’s family is offering a reward to anyone who can provide information that helps to find the missing 34-year-old woman from Alberta.

“If anyone has any information about her, please come forward and let us know where she’s at because we went all over and we haven’t seen nothing,” Georgina Cardinal, Kimberly’s mom, said Monday.

Groups of volunteers have been searching for the missing mother-of-three since May 6. She was last seen on April 23.

The RCMP serious crimes unit was called out to Saddle Lake to assist in the investigation.

Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said officers interviewed a number of people who either saw or spoke with Kimberly just prior to her disappearance.

“We’re looking for any clues or clothing or shoes or whatever we could find that belong to my daughter Kim,” explained her father Teddy Cardinal.

“We were looking from where she was last seen on the north side of Saddle Lake, going west, from where we last searched. We searched there for three days and nothing. They even had drones flying in the air, following the creeks.”

St. Paul Search and Rescue, Saddle Lake community members, and friends from Enoch and Goodfish Lake also came out to help in the search for Kimberly.

“Me and my wife and my grandkids, we’re missing her,” Teddy said, fighting back tears.

Kimberly’s children are 14, 12 and 10 years old. Georgina said they’re having a hard time with their mom’s disappearance.

They say the hardest part is not knowing.

“I strongly believe she’s out there somewhere,” Teddy said, “because we would have found a trace of her already with all of this looking around. We’ve looked east and west, north and south from where she was last seen.”

The Cardinals also put up posters at a number of stores in St. Paul, where Kimberly is known to visit.

“We want answers,” Georgina said.

Anyone with information is urged to get in contact with the Cardinals or the RCMP. Investigators say no tip is too small.

“I’m hoping this person or whoever knows anything about her could come forward and just say where she’s at,” Teddy said.