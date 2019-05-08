About 100 people take part in central Alberta search effort to find missing woman

About 100 people took part in a central Alberta search effort to find a missing 34-year-old woman on Wednesday, the same day police issued a plea to the public for any tips in the case.

Kimberly Cardinal, a mother of three, was reported missing on Monday, the RCMP said in a news release. She was last seen in the community of Saddle Lake, Alta., on April 23.

Here’s another photo of Kimberly Cardinal (left). The mother of three is missing. 34 years old. 5’7” tall, 200 pounds, Brown hair, Brown eyes. Scar on the back of her shoulder. #SaddleLake pic.twitter.com/V38nSBQtjw — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) May 9, 2019

“St. Paul RCMP are concerned for her safety and well-being and would like to speak with her,” police said.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, a police officer helped co-ordinate Wednesday’s search in the Saddle Lake area. Community members took part in the search, they said, along with members of the Saddle Lake Fire Department and St. Paul Search and Rescue.

The search has been ongoing since noon today. More than 100 people volunteering to search for Cardinal: firefighters, RCMP, community members, family and friends. #SaddleLake pic.twitter.com/PU8B76aYXZ — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) May 9, 2019

All-terrain vehicles, drones and horses have been used to help with the search effort.

Wednesday’s search started at the home of a friend of Cardinal’s and expanded from there. Family members said evidence related to the case was discovered on Tuesday night. Those involved said they planned to stay out until it was dark and then resume the search at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Cardinal is about five-foot-seven and 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her back and shoulder.

Anyone with information about Cardinal’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 780-645-8870 or their local police department. Tips can be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Saddle Lake is located about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Kraus