Canada

Regina man injured in Friday night explosion and garage fire dies in hospital

By Carlyle Fiset Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 2:15 am
Updated October 12, 2019 7:59 pm
A garage in the 1300 block of Alexandra Street was left completely destroyed after a fire.
A garage in the 1300 block of Alexandra Street was left completely destroyed after a fire. Carlyle Fiset / Global News

A man in his mid-20s has died following a fire in the Rosemont-Mount Royal neighborhood Friday night.

The Regina Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion and detached garage fire at around 8:40 p.m.

The city says firefighters responded within minutes of the call and found an injured man laying in an alley. Firefighters treated the man on-scene until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital.

The man died from his injuries this morning.

A second resident of the home was safely evacuated.

The city also said a “major explosion” happened while fire crews were on-scene and two firefighters were hit by debris but were uninjured. The damage caused by the fire was mostly limited to the detached garage, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses who did not want to be identified told Global News Friday night they heard the explosion and went to check on the scene, where they found a garage engulfed in flames.

One of the witnesses said they pulled a man, who appeared to be badly burned, from the blazing building who was then taken to hospital.

Aftermath of a garage fire on Alexander Street Friday night.

– with files from Carlyle Fiset

