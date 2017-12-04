Death investigation now considered homicide

Regina police say a death investigation that began Sunday is now a homicide investigation, making this Regina’s ninth homicide of the year.

On Sunday at around 2:45 a.m., police found an injured man on the 1200 block of Retallack Street. After being brought to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. Forensic identification, the Coroner and some members of the Major Crimes Unit were requested.

The victim’s family has been notified and his identity will be made public at a later date.

If anyone has any information, police are requesting you call them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.