Hamilton, Ont., reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, positive tests among young people still a concern

Hamilton, Ont., reported just three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the city’s total number of cases up to 745 since the pandemic began.

There are now 738 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with another seven probable infections.

There were no new deaths as of June 9. The city still has a total of 41 coronavirus connected deaths.

The city is down to just one institutional outbreak as of Monday at the COVID-19 unit at Hamilton General Hospital, where 10 staff members came down with the infection, according to public health.

Hamilton hospitals say, in all, they have 37 COVID-19 patients in care units — Hamilton Health Sciences has 18 while St. Joseph’s hospitals say they also have 19.

To date, 583 of the city’s 745 known COVID-19 cases — or 78 per cent — have been resolved.

In a virtual COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton’s medical officer of health says cases among people aged 20 to 29 is still a concern with 43 per cent of cases over the last ten days from that demographic.

Of the city’s total number of cases, 19 per cent (143) are from the 20 to 29 age range.

Richardson said a new social media campaign is expected to be launched by the city soon to target the younger demos in the hopes of slowing down new cases.

“We just reviewed some plans for that today, a targeted communications campaign for this age group, for this demographic to try and reduce the rate of infections in this group,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said.

Richardson said the operators of the Rosslyn, which had 86 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in an outbreak about a month ago, still have outstanding orders connected to the Health Protection Promotion Act to correct before reopening.

The operators have complied with a section 13 order related to an unsanitary kitchen, according to Richardson.

The home is cooperating with the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) and public health on a potential reopening.

Niagara Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday. The region has 719 total cases of COVID-19 with 86 of them active.

The region reported no new deaths as of June 9. There are 61 deaths connected to COVID-19 with 50 tied to a long-term care home or retirement residence.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at one long-term-care home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), and one retirement home (Albright Manor in Lincoln).

Five hundred-seventy-two — 79 per cent — of Niagara’s cases have been resolved, says public health.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the region’s overall total number of cases at 397 since the pandemic began.

Haldimand Norfolk health unit (HNHU) says 140 people have recovered since the pandemic started while 31 have died.

Halton region reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported four new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday. The region now has 749 total cases, including 677 confirmed positive cases and 72 probable.

The region has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 from a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Public health says more than 84 per cent (635) of its cases have now been resolved.

The region is reporting no institutional outbreaks as of June 9.

Of the cases in the region, 78 are connected to residents or patients in an institution.

Brant County reports two new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) has just two new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The region has 115 total confirmed cases.

The county still has four deaths and 104 total resolved cases.

There are no institutional or community outbreaks as of Wednesday.

In a pandemic update on Tuesday, the region’s acting medical officer of health urged residents to continue to limit close contact amid the province’s ‘stage two’ deployment on Friday allowing for gatherings of up to 10 people.

Under the plan, 34 public health units will transition into a stage that will allow Ontarians to go to places of worship, hairdressers, barbers, restaurant patios and more outdoor spaces.

Brantford is one of the ‘stage two’ communities that are surrounded by regions that are remaining in the province’s stage one orders due to a significant number of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke doesn’t believe the move presents any significant issues considering the region is likely already seeing two-way travel for work.

“We’ve seen Brandt residents traveling outside our area for work and many people commute every day to their employers here. Despite this, we’ve seen communities spread in our jurisdiction remain relatively low,” said Urbantke.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

