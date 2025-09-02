Average child care wait 17 months in Manitoba: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A new Probe Research survey shows caregivers continue to face lengthy waits for childcare spaces in Manitoba.

“More and more families are anxious to get a space,” said Manitoba Child Care Association Executive Director Jodie Kehl. “Unfortunately, that’s not their reality.”

The survey found the average wait for a space was 17 months. Childcare is also increasingly affecting parental employment, with 37 per cent turning down a job and 52 per cent delaying returning to work due to trouble finding child care.

“We often hear about the economic horse pulling the social cart. I wonder if it’s reversal, that the social cart now is sometimes impacting the economic cart,” Kehl said.

Click the video above to learn more about the survey’s findings.