Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Average child care wait 17 months in Manitoba: survey

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 8:04 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new Probe Research survey shows caregivers continue to face lengthy waits for childcare spaces in Manitoba.

“More and more families are anxious to get a space,” said Manitoba Child Care Association Executive Director Jodie Kehl. “Unfortunately, that’s not their reality.”

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The survey found the average wait for a space was 17 months. Childcare is also increasingly affecting parental employment, with 37 per cent turning down a job and 52 per cent delaying returning to work due to trouble finding child care.

“We often hear about the economic horse pulling the social cart. I wonder if it’s reversal, that the social cart now is sometimes impacting the economic cart,” Kehl said.

Click the video above to learn more about the survey’s findings.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices