Rick Zamperin: It’s time for the NFL to officially apologize to Colin Kaepernick

With everything that has transpired over the last couple of weeks in the fight against systemic racism in America, and around the world, the gap between the call for change and tangible action is as slim as ever.

Many sports leagues, teams and athletes have helped raise awareness about racial inequality since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

But there is one sports league in particular that could elevate the discussion around racial inequality than any other, and that is the National Football League.

Facing pressure from several of the NFL’s biggest starts, commissioner Roger Goodell tweeted a video last week in which he said “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.

“We, the National Football League, believe Black lives matter.”

In his eulogy at Floyd’s funeral in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, Rev. Al Sharpton said “Don’t apologize, give Colin Kaepernick a job back.”

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same season that he began kneeling during the U.S. national anthem in protest of social injustice and police brutality in America.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick has repeatedly declared his desire to return to the NFL and is said to be training on a daily basis, but there is no indication that any team is prepared to bring him aboard.

Extending an olive branch to Kaepernick, and offering him an official apology for ignoring the important message that he was trying to convey, would go a long way to closing the gap being listening and learning — and doing.

