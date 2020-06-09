Coronavirus: 2020 Dragon Boat Festival in Regina cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Dragon Boat Festival in Regina is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

The organizers made the announcement on Monday.

“Even though the festival date is months away, social distancing is difficult in a Dragon Boat, and the safety of our teams and patrons is of primary importance,” the organization said in a statement.

Dragon Boats is set to return to Wascana Lake on the 2021 September long weekend with what organizers describe as “an expanded festival, including more attractions, entertainment and activities for all ages.”

It said teams will be able to practice for the upcoming event as of May 2021.

The 2020 Dragon Boat Festival was set to take place from Sept. 4 and 5.

