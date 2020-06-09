Napanee man charged after allegedly killing Canada goose

Send this page to someone via email

A Napanee man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly killed a Canada goose.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., OPP were called to respond to a disturbance at Conservation Park in Napanee.

Police say a Canada goose was killed after a man threw himself onto a grouping of the birds.

On Wednesday, OPP charged 24-year-old Jake Fitchett with mischief, cruelty to animals and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

OPP did not say whether the animal was a gosling or not but noted it was a “smaller goose.”