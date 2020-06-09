Menu

Crime

Napanee man charged after allegedly killing Canada goose

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 2:25 pm
A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a Canada goose.
A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a Canada goose. Submitted by: Neil Longmuir

A Napanee man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly killed a Canada goose.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., OPP were called to respond to a disturbance at Conservation Park in Napanee.

Police say a Canada goose was killed after a man threw himself onto a grouping of the birds.

What to do when the Canada Goose gets in your way
What to do when the Canada Goose gets in your way

On Wednesday, OPP charged 24-year-old Jake Fitchett with mischief, cruelty to animals and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP did not say whether the animal was a gosling or not but noted it was a “smaller goose.”

