Crime

Halifax man charged in early morning stabbing: police

By Jeremy Keefe Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 3:03 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 3:04 pm
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man after a stabbing.
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man after a stabbing.

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday morning in an underground parking garage in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street.

At around 8 a.m., police say officers responded to a call regarding an injured person.

READ MORE: Halifax police charge man with attempted murder after stabbing Friday

Police located the victim, a 34-year-old Halifax man, and determined him to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect and arrested him without incident at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Lawrence Harold Churchill of Halifax has been charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of breach of probation.

READ MORE: Driver charged with stunting after exceeding speed limit by 78 km/h

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

Halifax Regional Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

