Crime

Driver charged with stunting after exceeding speed limit by 78 km/h

By Jeremy Keefe Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:49 pm
NS RCMP charge driver with stunting for exceeding speed limit by 78 km/hr.
NS RCMP charge driver with stunting for exceeding speed limit by 78 km/hr.

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged an 18-year-old Beaverbank man with stunting following an incident that occurred over the weekend in Bedford.

An RCMP officer noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Exit 2B at about 5 p.m. on June 6.

READ MORE: Three Nova Scotians charged after drugs seized en route to N.B. prison

The officer measured the speed of the vehicle at 78 km/h above the posted 100 km/h limit.

The vehicle was seized and impounded and the driver was issued a fine of $2,422.50.

RCMP are reminding the public that speed is a major cause of serious injury and fatal collisions. Drivers are asked to call RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911 if you witness unsafe driving on Nova Scotia roadways.

