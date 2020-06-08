Driver charged with stunting after exceeding speed limit by 78 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged an 18-year-old Beaverbank man with stunting following an incident that occurred over the weekend in Bedford.

An RCMP officer noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Exit 2B at about 5 p.m. on June 6.

The officer measured the speed of the vehicle at 78 km/h above the posted 100 km/h limit.

The vehicle was seized and impounded and the driver was issued a fine of $2,422.50.

RCMP are reminding the public that speed is a major cause of serious injury and fatal collisions. Drivers are asked to call RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911 if you witness unsafe driving on Nova Scotia roadways.

